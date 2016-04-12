Desktop revolution

TuxRadar - 10:20am on Tuesday April 12th 2016

In this issue – cue music – Linux users are doing it for themselves. We’re not happy with how our desktops are being built, so we’re going to make one ourselves. It seems a long-standing open source tradition that if you don’t like what you’re given, you can just fork it and do the job yourself. While we’re not going to develop a desktop environment from scratch, we are going to take out our digital digger and look at building our ideal desktop ourselves.No matter if you love Gnome or KDE, we take a look at how you can use these as the basis of your ideal Linux desktop. But perhaps that’s not going far enough for you? For those real minimalists we’re also going to go one step further and look at how you can create your own custom desktop environment by choosing your own windows manager and building things from there to make the most beautiful desktop that you’ve ever clapped your eyes on.The DIY approach doesn’t end there. We’re looking at building the ultimate Linux NAS PC, too. Our friends over at Maximum PC US have designed an awesome ‘rig’ as they like to call it (and we’re heading to the North Sea to see if we can hit oil with it this weekend). You can turn your hand to DIY security with more on the Fedora Security Suite and take on Big Data tasks with our guide to gnuplot. We’ve got a full report on the new Raspberry Pi 3: looking at its new wireless and Bluetooth abilities; just how much faster it is; a live report from the official Raspberry Pi Party and to top it off we make a smart R2D2 from a Pi Zero. From self-built desktops to Star Wars (Industrial Light and Magic also use GNU/Linux), don’t let anyone tell you that open source or Linux is boring!