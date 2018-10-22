Escape Windows 2018

Buy it now!
Read a sample
I say it every year (probably) there’s never been a better time to get into Linux. It’s never been easier, there’s never been so many features, it’s never been so smooth to install, it’s never been so much fun and this issue we have the best guide to getting Linux up and running on your PC.
For the 2018 Escape Windows guide we’re going with Linux Mint 19, any Windows user is going to feel right at home with this version of Linux thanks to its classic Cinnamon desktop; it’s fast, straight forward, easy to update and offers a ton of features from its Software Centre.
For those new to Linux we’ll show you how you try Linux Mint without even installing anything, then if you like what you see get it to install alongside Windows. Linux Mint is now a well established version of Linux, it has a strong community, ensuring help is easy to find, the software is well polished and has been developed for the users. If you try it, we’re sure you’ll love it.
Write in now, we want to hear from you!
lxf.letters@futurenet.com
Send your problems and solutions to: lxf.answers@futurenet.com
Catch all the FLOSS news at our evil Facebook page
or follow us on the Twitters
.