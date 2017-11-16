Gnome sweet gnome

Buy it now!
Read a sample
People love being passionate and it seems nothing gets people more worked up than meddling with their desktop environment. Gnome 3 was originally released back in April 2011
– that’s over six years ago – and yet people are still posting sweary rants online as if the release had just happened. There was a similarly strong reaction when Ubuntu switched to the Unity desktop in Ubuntu 11.04, with people rage quitting Ubuntu hoping it all crashed and burned.And yes, we still get letters to this day stating the like.
Messing with the way people work, overhauling their personal space – you’re tinkering with people’s lives and that can certainly enrage. How much responsibility do FOSS projects have to deliver results that please (pander to, perhaps...) everyone? How much responsibility do they have to keep them up to date with leading-edge technology? To maintain backwards compatibility? I enjoy trying new things and I admit I wasn’t initially keen on the Gnome 3 desktop, but design was just one of the many revamp rationales. Another huge switch was the introduction of the GTK3 toolkit. Dropping support for the ageing GTK2 was a necessary step; even the Mate desktop has had to eventually make the switch at the start of 2017. It’s about bravely embracing the new, as otherwise everything stands still and nothing progresses.
So enjoy Ubuntu 17.10 with its Gnome 3 desktop. We review the new Intel Coffee Lake processor, the new Google Pixel 2 phone, the latest Linux desktops, 10Gbps Ethernet, Let’s Encrypt certificates, the new LibreOffice Calc, the new Administeria and for good measure the old BBC Basic, because some things never change. Enjoy!
As always we'd love to hear from you: what projects you’re contributing to, the latest software you're using and any problems you might have. Email us your thoughts to
lxf.letters@futurenet.com
send your problems to linuxformat@futurenet.com
and catch all the FLOSS news at
facebook.com/linuxformatmagazine
or follow us on the Twitters
.
Your comments