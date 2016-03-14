Linux Inside

TuxRadar - 3:41pm on Monday March 14th 2016

Quad-copters! Let’s distract management with the shiny thing, so us grown-ups can sit down and talk about embedded Linux. In this issue there’s not only an entire cover feature on the subject, but also a host of tutorials on the idea of running Linux in embedded systems for speed, fun and entertainment.From tiny Linux systems that can boot in under a second to running Linux on streamlined tablet hardware, Linux is a versatile beast of a penguin. This opens up whole new areas for us to play with and have fun with. Once again we’ve unleashed Jonni Bidwell, our tamed in-house hacker, to turn Linux to a host of interesting tasks: from creating optimised builds of Debian 8, so he can build custom routers, to piloting quad-copters from a Linux ground control.We also delve into how to get Ubuntu running smoothly on one of the more popular low-cost, Intel Atom-based x86 tablets that are becoming widely available. As well as this, we cover the long-running OpenELEC; the embedded version of Kodi for solid entertainment streaming on almost any hardware you like. We also play with the tiny Pi Zero to make a streaming stick.But it can’t be all fun. We’re still staying somewhat serious with an excellent look at the updated Octave 4.0 so you can chow down on some Big Data. We continue to look at why Apple loves open-source Swift so much with a cool project to try and finish looking at MonoDB by creating a website. Finally for the Pi lover – the computer is four-years old! Using any excuse for birthday cake, we look back at how the Raspberry Pi sprung into life and managed to capture not just the UK’s but the entire world’s imagination. It’s become the biggest-selling UK computer of all time, with no sign of slowing and, of course, it’s an amazing ambassador for Linux too.