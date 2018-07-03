Open alternatives

Buy it now!
I installed LineageOS
15.1 (Android 8.1 Oreo) on my “ageing” OnePlus Two recently. It’s running beautifully, better than ever I’d say, with improved battery life and bang up-to-date security and support updates. Without the freed open source world that simply wouldn’t be possible and I’d be stuck on the last update OnePlus released for the Two, back in November 2017… a mere two years after its original production.
That’s just one of the many points to open source. Highly skilled, knowledgeable people with the right motivation can achieve wonders by working together. It enables us to pack this magazine every month with fabulous projects and features. It’s also partly what drove Microsoft to buy GitHub with this move causing the understandable consternation from many areas.
While I’m sure Microsoft loves open source, I’m sure it loves money more. Its official blog
mentions “we will accelerate enterprise developers’ use of GitHub, with our direct sales and partner channels.” Obviously, using Microsoft tools and GitHub – or whatever it’s rebranded to – will be central to these aims.
In the meantime many projects will switch to GitLab and life will carry on. Open source breeds resilience. A developer can leave a project, devices can be abandoned by manufacturers and services can change direction. But if they’re powered by open source and enough people are willing, then things will carry on regardless.
It’s the same with our online services and this issue we take a deep look into how you can run your own cloud services from storage, instant messages, online collaboration and much more.
