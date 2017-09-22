Protect withRaspberry Pi

Buy it now!
Security doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. Monitoring, protecting and defending your networks can be fun… if you take the right approach. Part of making it fun is – love it or loathe it, there’s no denying it – the Raspberry Pi, which enables anyone to undertake a host of real-world complex projects for very little cost.
Helping to protect your networks this issue, we’re creating a Raspberry Pi honeypot that you can deploy on any network to lure and ensnare unwitting hackers. To block malware we’ll cover Pi-hole, now on version 3, to protect your entire network from ad-based annoyances; USB Sanitizer will scan and safely copy suspect storage devices, and finally we use Kali Linux to wardrive your networks for security holes.
Moving away from the Pi… KDE has hit 20 years of development (so has Gnome, while Debian has passed 24!) and we look at its growth and where it’s heading. We report live from the floor of Oggcamp 2017, the greatest unconference in the world; explore Ubuntu Snaps, the new Ubuntu swap-file system and encryption tools; and review the low-end AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and the monster 32-thread running AMD ThreadRipper 1950X processor–that can compile the entire Linux kernel in just 37 seconds!
