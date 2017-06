Shields up!

TuxRadar - 10:39am on Tuesday June 6th 2017

Companies that market products like to talk about the “threatscape”. Long gone are the days when someone might be coding a virus for fun, as an experiment or to see if they could get it to propagate widely enough to gain some notoriety and online kudos in equal measure. Yet for the majority of Linux users there’s not even a threat of traditional malware, be it spamming toolbars into your browser or trying to monitor what you do. Today, the threatscape is more directed at online systems, which can be attacked directly using any known weakness and then typically hit with ransomware. This, alongside social engineering attacks – in terms of phishing emails – are the biggest threats that most standard users face today.That’s the guiding light for the 2017 edition of the Linux Format Learn to Hack guide. By looking at the methods and techniques hackers use to attack systems, we can learn how to plug holes and protect those systems. It feels like it’s been at least a little while since the last major security hole appeared after the torrent filled 2016. Though having just written that, both Sod and Murphy’s law will now apply...Still, on the security front we also look at locking down a collection of insecure IoT devices on a corporate network and building a website on the Darknet. But it can’t be all fear and loathing in Linux, so in this month’s Roundup we have a look at the animation tools that are fit for the big screen, getting Linux up and running on a Mac system, and we at least relax for a bit by running the full-fat version of Minecraft on the Raspberry Pi. With a look at the affordable AMD Ryzen 5 processor, LucasArts’ classic Full Throttle Remastered, fresh training courses to try, coding Android app and Swift 3, there’s a plethora of projects no matter what your interest. Enjoy!