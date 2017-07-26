A virtual world

TuxRadar - 2:52pm on Wednesday July 26th 2017

We expect virtualisation isn’t anything new to you, our happy reader, but it’s a topic that’s constantly evolving, improving and has become essential to a world that expects the ability to spin up multiple instances remotely in seconds. So this issue we’re holding your hand and taking you through the vital basics of creating a VirtualBox, getting more from managed snapshots to newer Docker Containers and cutting-edge development of GPU passthrough. So by the end of this issue you should feel you know your KVMs from your kernel chroots.Even if you’re just using VirtualBox to keep a sneaky install of Windows hidden away (admit it, you know it’s true), the copious amounts of storage and computing power that even a modest PC offers can happily cope with storing and running multiple instances. It’s just a matter of knowing the best approaches, and is another fine example of how open source technologies have come to rule this admittedly virtual world.If you’re on the lookout for a modern processor that can happily handle a pile of virtual thread, we review the most affordable AMD Ryzen 5 1400 yet. We Roundup a host of server distros that are strong and stable enough to run a business, we finally take an in-depth look at jumping to the Zeta File System, and we even pit the BSD kernel against Linux to see if we can learn anything from the horned devil.With Debian 9 on the DVD backed up with the exceptionally easy-to-use Voyager Live 9.0, there’s something for everyone in this issue. Please do write in to lxf.letters@futurenet.com and let us know what we’re doing right, wrong, your suggestions for topics to cover, any perplexing FOSS problem you’re having this week or your latest discoveries. Enjoy!