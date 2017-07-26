A virtual world

Buy it now!
We expect virtualisation isn’t anything new to you, our happy reader, but it’s a topic that’s constantly evolving, improving and has become essential to a world that expects the ability to spin up multiple instances remotely in seconds. So this issue we’re holding your hand and taking you through the vital basics of creating a VirtualBox, getting more from managed snapshots to newer Docker Containers and cutting-edge development of GPU passthrough. So by the end of this issue you should feel you know your KVMs from your kernel chroots.
Even if you’re just using VirtualBox to keep a sneaky install of Windows hidden away (admit it, you know it’s true), the copious amounts of storage and computing power that even a modest PC offers can happily cope with storing and running multiple instances. It’s just a matter of knowing the best approaches, and is another fine example of how open source technologies have come to rule this admittedly virtual world.
If you’re on the lookout for a modern processor that can happily handle a pile of virtual thread, we review the most affordable AMD Ryzen 5 1400 yet. We Roundup a host of server distros that are strong and stable enough to run a business, we finally take an in-depth look at jumping to the Zeta File System, and we even pit the BSD kernel against Linux to see if we can learn anything from the horned devil.
With Debian 9 on the DVD backed up with the exceptionally easy-to-use Voyager Live 9.0, there’s something for everyone in this issue. Please do write in to lxf.letters@futurenet.com and let us know what we’re doing right, wrong, your suggestions for topics to cover, any perplexing FOSS problem you’re having this week or your latest discoveries. Enjoy!