Build it yourself

Buy it now!
Read a sample
I’m currently renovating a house – largely by myself – which is fun. I get to play with lots of different tools, work with wood, plaster a wall, do a bit of soldering, break a few things, fix a few things and get a sense of achievement when a room finally doesn’t look like it’s come straight out of Fallout 3.
Now, I’m often wrong (just ask Jonni) but I get the feeling open source and Linux people like doing things for themselves. It’s a big part of why many people have fallen in love with the Raspberry Pi; even the term physical computing has an appeal to the hands on approach.
It’s been over a year since our last blow-out Pi projects bonazzar, so with the Raspberry Pi 4 well out of the stable, potentially a fresh batch of new Pi owners floating around, we thought it was time to update our favourite Pi projects for 2020.
From software-only projects to entire robot builds we have a look at builds that’ll keep you happy and out of the winter cold (for you northern hemisphere types).
Write in now, we want to hear from you!
lxf.letters@futurenet.com
Send your problems and solutions to: lxf.answers@futurenet.com
Catch all the FLOSS news at our evil Facebook page
or follow us on the Twitters
.
Your comments