Escape Google!

Buy it now!
Read a sample
We’ve been cast adrift on the high-seas of open source, Jonni-less like a rudderless boat and as many have we’re being pulled into the Google Chrome privacy-consuming eco-system whirlpool of despair. Thankfully Mayank Sharma has sailed to our rescue, throwing us a NextCloud lifeline to help escape (at least part way) from the maelstrom.
Being practical most people are going to want to keep using Google services, but at least knowing what the issues are, how you can use privacy-enhanced versions or escape completely with your own services is good to know. While Nextcloud is so slick these days and with pre-packaged options it’s certainly fun just to try out, if not deployed as a full-time personal cloud solution.
But it’s not all worrying about invasion of the privacy snatchers, we’ve plenty of down-to-earth tutorials and projects to keep you busy. We take another look at using Audacity to improve your YouTube audio and create effects, we test out of a bunch of server distros to see which is best for you in Roundup, there’s some lovely retro loving with a look at running ZX Basic and we look at building a wearable webcam from a Pi Zero. Enjoy!
Write in now, we want to hear from you!
lxf.letters@futurenet.com
Send your problems and solutions to: lxf.answers@futurenet.com
Catch all the FLOSS news at our evil Facebook page
or follow us on the Twitters
.
Don't forget: for your chance to WIN an amazing NitroKey
just write us a thought-provoking letter! See our NitroKey page
for more details and win win win!
Your comments