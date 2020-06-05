Ubuntwoooo 20.04!

Buy it now!
Read a sample
The next LTS release of Ubuntu has dropped and it’s frankly fantastic. We’re getting you up and running with it as quickly as possible in our main feature this month for those readers who are new to Linux or Ubuntu, and we’ll cover off the important new features you’ll be itching to try out. After nearly 16 years of continuous development this release isn’t here to innovate as much to refine Ubuntu.
The Gnome desktop – love it or hate it – feels super-slick and has received some much-needed optimisations over the past year. The theme has been polished to a sheen and icons refreshed. There will, of course, be the usual cascade of spin-off updates, ranging from the usual array of xyz-buntus but also downstream distros. The new Pop!_OS is already out and we’ve managed to squeeze a review into this issue. We’re very much looking forward to seeing how Mint 20 works out, too.
In this month’s main feature we’re easing everyone into Ubuntu 20.04 no matter what their experience, with the help of Jonni’s gentle, guiding hands. While for those people who don’t like orange, the digital DVD download showcases two excellent alternatives in Fedora blue and Manjaro green.
Write in now, we want to hear from you!
lxf.letters@futurenet.com
Send your problems and solutions to: lxf.answers@futurenet.com
Catch all the FOSS news at our evil Facebook page
or follow us on the Twitters
.
Your comments