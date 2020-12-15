We like to move it, move it!

Buy it now!
Get Linux on your laptop! There’s no doubt many of you already have, but just as with running Linux on a desktop there’s more than one way of getting things done for your laptop. Truth be told, laptops of old were more akin to butchered desktops and so things – software wise at least – transferred more easily for Linux users.
Over the years hardware designers have steadily optimised mobile hardware, to the point where getting Linux on mobile devices has become increasingly difficult. Some of that is deliberate lockdown (the bad sort, of course) of hardware, but also modern power-efficiency tricks can trip up operating systems designed for desktop use. Elsewhere, obscure, almost bespoke peripherals can leave missing modules that are hard to track down.
So we equipped Jonni with a small pile of modern laptops and forced him at the end of a socially distancing pointy pike to get Linux running on a bunch of portable devices. We’ve even thrown Ubuntu Touch on to his favourite phone and played with Coreboot on the nearest Chromebook.
Of course, we’ve got a jam-packed 100 pages of open source craziness to keep you busy now that us Northern hemisphere types have been plunged into dark, cold evenings. We’re getting the most from the best Ubuntu applications, giving you tips for Firefox, reviewing presentation software, emulating the Amstrad CPC and exploring the Amiga cloning AROS project.
More practically we try out the Raspberry Pi 4 as a daily desktop, fire up Jami for voice calls, experiment with Turing machines, code a racing game and loads more so, as always, enjoy!
